Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $323.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

