Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.