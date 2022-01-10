Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $122.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.