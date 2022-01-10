Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Getty Realty by 47.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

