Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after buying an additional 481,072 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

