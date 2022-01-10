Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of SMOG opened at $150.64 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $134.07 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65.

