Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

