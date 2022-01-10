SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,910 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

