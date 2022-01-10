Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,633 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CareDx worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $39.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,175. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

