Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,939 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

