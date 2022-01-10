Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $116.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

