Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $344.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.91 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

