Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000.

CGW stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

