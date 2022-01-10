Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,846 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

