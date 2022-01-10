Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,201,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

