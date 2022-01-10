Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $184,706.22 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $20.96 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. The company had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
