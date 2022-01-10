Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $184,706.22 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $20.96 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. The company had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

