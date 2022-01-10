iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

IXJ opened at $86.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $72.98 and a twelve month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

