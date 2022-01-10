APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APA were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

APA stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

