Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.33% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 859.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.