Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

MPLX stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

