Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of ABM Industries worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

