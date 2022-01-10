Raymond James & Associates Buys New Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

