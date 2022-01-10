Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

