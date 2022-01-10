Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $15.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $7.06 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

