$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $366.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.04 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

