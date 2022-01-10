Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Everbridge worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

