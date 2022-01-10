Xponance Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Navient Co. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

