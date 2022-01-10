RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLX. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE RLX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RLX Technology by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in RLX Technology by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,089,135 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

