Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Progressive by 49.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

