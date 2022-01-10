Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,332 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bumble by 16,829.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

