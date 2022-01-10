Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ opened at $38.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.