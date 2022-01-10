Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $115.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.73.

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

