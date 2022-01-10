CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.