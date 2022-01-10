Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

