The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $405.00

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 102590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,563.94). Also, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($104,298.61).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.