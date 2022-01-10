Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,960 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COHU opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

