Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Synalloy worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SYNL opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

