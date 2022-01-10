New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.41 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Premier Financial worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Premier Financial by 107,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.