New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,219 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.80 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

