New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $223.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

