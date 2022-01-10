New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

