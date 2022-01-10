New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

