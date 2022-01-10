New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,792 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 78.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

