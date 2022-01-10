Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47.

