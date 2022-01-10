Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $131.97 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

