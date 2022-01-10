Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 50,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,845,982.83.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$494,665.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$59.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

