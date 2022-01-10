Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WDFC opened at $240.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.