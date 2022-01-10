Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 140 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NXRT opened at $79.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

