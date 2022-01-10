FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head-To-Head Comparison

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTS International and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTS International currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than Expro Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Risk & Volatility

FTS International has a beta of 6.05, indicating that its share price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTS International and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A Expro Group $390.36 million 4.35 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.38

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

FTS International beats Expro Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

