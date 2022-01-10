Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.31.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

